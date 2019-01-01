England women vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Phil Neville's side go chasing a place in a first World Cup final against the defending champions

The USWNT will come up against their sternest test yet at the 2019 Women’s World Cup when they face in the semi-finals in on Tuesday.

Both sides come into this match with perfect records, though the U.S. had the trickier quarter-final as they dispatched hosts .

England, meanwhile, flew past Norway with a 3-0 scoreline and are just one match away from reaching a first World Cup final.

Can the Lionesses succeed where the male team faltered last summer at 2018?

Game England women vs USWNT Date Tuesday, July 2 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Network / NBCSN / Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One and it can be streamed live online using BBC Sport Live and BBC Sport iPlayer

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC Sport Live / BBC Sport iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position England women squad Goalkeepers Bardsley, Telford, Earps Defenders McManus, Greenwood, Stokes, Williamson, Bronze, Bright, Daly, Houghton Midfielders Moore, Scott, Walsh, Staniforth, Carney Forwards Stanway, Mead, White, Kirby, Taylor, Parris, Duggan

Captain Steph Houghton was a doubt against Norway because of an ankle injury sustained against but played the full 90 minutes. There appears to be no prospect of her missing this match.

There had also been doubts over Mel Bright before that match due to illness, but she was able to play the duration and should form a familiar partnership at centre-back with the player.

Possible England starting XI: Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes; Walsh; Parris, Scott, Kirby, Duggan; White

Position USWNT squad Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch Defenders Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn Midfielders Mewis, Brian, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Long Forwards Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press

USWNT coach Jill Ellis finds herself under pressure due to her unpredictable selection. Lindsey Horan is expected to come back into the midfield after sitting out the last two matches, while Alex Morgan should be fit to play once again despite dealing with a recent injury.

Possible USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Ertz, Horan; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe

Betting & Match Odds

The USWNT are strong 4/5 favourites to win this match with Bet365. England can be supported at 7/2, while a draw is on offer at 5/2.

Match Preview

The winner of Tuesday’s fixture between the USWNT and England will head into Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final with a sense that they can beat anyone.

The top half of the draw has proven to be the harder section, particularly for the U.S. who had to overcome France in the quarter-finals. Two goals from the highly visible figure of Megan Rapinoe gave them a platform for success but they needed to survive strong late penalty appeals to ultimately get over the line 2-1.

“That was the most intense match I have ever been a part of,” English-born USWNT coach Jill Ellis commented after the match. “A win's a win in a World Cup. I haven't seen many pretty games in a World Cup.”

While it was a war of attrition against the French, the U.S. could draw a silver lining from the fact that they now know what it is like to come under pressure and still come through. Indeed, in the closing stages of the quarter-final, they were forced to switch to a back five, a move almost unprecedented given their dominance of the women’s game.

The defending world champions are expected to come under similar pressure when they face England, with Phil Neville’s side refusing to show any fear in their face.

“We've planned for it, we've played against them and we know how we're going to play,” the England boss said.

“When it was France or USA in the semi-final every one of my players said: 'Let's hope it's USA.'

“You have to beat the best, and the USA are the best. They've proven it.

“But we're ready for them. Sometimes, before these games, you can have fear and trepidation - but I can smell nothing but freedom, happiness and excitement.”

Lucy Bronze, a winner with Lyon barely a month ago, says that England’s lack of experience winning international tournaments will actually help the team.

“We have more hunger than the other teams because we have never reached a final,” the right-back said.

“You look at the four teams left and we're the only team that hasn't reached a final. The Olympics, the World Cup, the Euros, these other three teams have all reached finals in recent years.

“It definitely takes more to reach a final - but who better to know that it takes more than a team that has been knocked out of two consecutive semi-finals?”

Bronze and her colleagues are determined not to make it an unwelcome hat-trick in Lyon.