Lionesses captain Steph Houghton has been cut from the provisional squad but Kirby gets the nod despite not playing since February

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has revealed her squad for this summer's UEFA Women's Euro.

Long-serving Lionesses captain Steph Houghton, who was included in the provisional squad, has been excluded from the squad, having not played a match since January due to injury.

The Manchester City defender made just five appearances in the FA Women's Super League last season and has not featured for the national team since Wiegman took charge.

Who has made England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 squad?

Fran Kirby has been given the green light to feature at the tournament, despite being out since February with illness.

A total of nine players will be given the chance to represent their country at a major tournament for the first time.

Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton, Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Beth England will all be making their first appearance with England at a big competition.

Who has been left out of England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 squad?

As well as Houghton, goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been cut from the provisional squad.

Niamh Charles, Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem are also absent despite being named in the preselection.

Jordan Nobbs is another notable omission, the Arsenal midfielder missing out on the provisional squad when it was announced in May due to a knee injury that has ruled her out for the summer.

When does the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 begin?

This summer's tournament will kick off on July 6, with England opening the Euros at Manchester United's iconic Old Trafford against Austria.

Norway and Northern Ireland are the Lionesses other opponents in the group phase.

The knockout stages will begin on July 20, with England to be the first in action for that stage if they win their group, while the final will be played at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).

