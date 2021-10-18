England ordered to play behind closed doors following Euro 2020 final incidents at Wembley

England have been ordered to play without fans for their next two home matches, the second of which is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

A statement from UEFA, released on Monday, reads:

"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July 2021 at Wembley Stadium, London, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the English Football Association, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has today taken the following decision:

"To order the English Football Association to play its next two (2) UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the second of which is suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years from the date of the present decision, for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium.

"To fine the English Football Association €100,000 for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium, for the invasion of the field of play, for throwing of objects and for the disturbances during the national anthems."

