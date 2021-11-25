Coach Engin Firat has explained why he can't extend his contract as head coach of the Kenya senior national team right now.

With Jacob "Ghost" Mulee resigning as the handler of the Harambee Stars after 11 months in charge, the seasoned Turkish tactician was handed a two-month contract by the Football Kenya Federation in September 2021.

The 51-year-old was saddled with the responsibility of leading the East African country to the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign.

However, that target was not achieved as Kenya finished third in Group E behind Mali and Uganda having accrued six points from six matches.

Even during his short time in charge, the former Kayseri Erciyesspor and Moldova national team coach added youngsters like Timothy Ouma and Richard Odada into the squad.

When asked if he is willing to continue from where he stopped, he pointed at the crisis rocking Nick Mwendwa's administration.

“I don’t think I can even answer this question because Kenyan Football has deeper problems and it is very likely that Kenyan football will be banned by Fifa,” Firat told GOAL.

“And therefore, there is no way I can give an answer to this. But in general, what I saw in my short period is that there are a lot of talented players in Kenya.

“I can imagine how many players I will find and would adapt to my pattern of play, but as I said, the situation is out of control and it looks like Fifa will ban Kenya.”

Although he spent just two months in Africa, he reminisces about the memories he holds most dear.

“Kenya is a beautiful country with kind people,” he continued. “Kenyans were always very positive towards me.

“You can see that they are not influenced or manipulated by what the media says.

Article continues below

“They know what is going on, they see the football we are playing.

“I enjoyed my time in Kenya and to be honest, there was nothing to complain about.”

During his managerial spell that has spanned over two decades, Firat has worked with 18 teams including Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce.