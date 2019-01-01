Oghiabekhva's strike helps Minsk squeeze past Split

The Nigerian secured the winner as her Belarusian side overcame their Croatian opponents in Ukraine on Saturday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva scored the match-winner as Minsk edged past Split in Saturday's 2-1 Uefa Women's encounter.

's Oghiabekhva, who scored four goals in the Belarusian Queens 12-0 thrashing of Luxembourg's Bettembourg last Wednesday, was the heroine of the match for Minsk.

Tamila Khimich opened the scoring for Minsk just 13 minutes into the encounter at Metalist Stadium.

However, Split, who bowed 3-2 to Ukranian hosts Zhytlobud in their opener, secured the equaliser in the 33rd minute.

Oghiabekhva scored 20 minutes after the restart through Anastasia Shuppo's assist to ensure victory for Minsk.

The Nigerian has now scored five goals in two games and is joint-top scorer with BIIK Kazygurt's Gulnara Gabelia in the ongoing Champions League play-off.

Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse lasted the duration alongside Oghiabekhva and 's Alvina Niyolle.

's Rachel played the final 19 minutes but compatriot Letago Madiba was an unused substitute for Minsk.

The result puts Minsk at the top of Group D with six points and they will wrap up their play-off against hosts Zhytlodud on Tuesday.