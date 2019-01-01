Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva: Nigeria striker's goal hands Minsk's Champions League advantage vs Zurich

The forward scored the winner as her Belarusian side overcame their Swiss opponents in Minsk on Wednesday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva scored the match-winner as Minsk secured a 1-0 win over Zurich in Wednesday's Women's Round of 32, first leg encounter.

Oghiabekhva, who scored five goals in three games during the play-off in August, continued her fine scoring form as she handed Volodymyr Reva's ladies a first-leg lead against the Swiss giants in Minsk.

It took the Nigerian only 21 minutes into the match to put her team ahead - and that proved to be the only goal at the Minsk Stadium.

The 29-year-old, who featured from start to finish alongside midfielder Alvina Niyolle has now scored six goals in four games in the competition for the Belarusian outfit.

However, Cote d'Ivoire international Nadege Cisse was handed a starter's role but was replaced by Anastasiya Popova with six minutes left to play.

With this advantage, they will aim to ensure their passage to the next round with a positive result in the second leg in Zurich on September 26.