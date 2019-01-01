Emmanuel James: Enyimba confirm deal for Plateau United defender

The People’s Elephant have announced their fourth summer signing ahead of the new season

have confirmed they have snapped up right-back Emmanuel James from Plateau United for an undisclosed fee.

The reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions have been busy in the transfer window with three earlier signings before the deal for James was confirmed on Monday.

James was a key player with Plateau United where he helped them win the NPFL title three seasons ago, and Enyimba are confident the defender would be a valuable addition to them as they reinforce for the new season.

“The right-back comes with a good deal of domestic and continental experience having won the NPFL with Plateau United and played in the CAF .” Enyimba wrote on their official twitter handle.

Enyimba secured a record eighth NPFL title last season after winning the Championship play-offs in Lagos.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men are also back to compete in the Caf Champions League after a four-year absence.

Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso from August 9-11, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.

Victor Mbaoma from Remo Stars, Austin Opara from MFM and Samson Obi from Abia Warriors are the other new arrivals at the Aba-based club.

A top official with Enyimba told Goal, they are still looking at adding few more players to their ranks before the transfer window closes.

“We are not just signing for the sake of signing, we are carefully looking at players that can add quality to our team, we hope to add a few more players before the start the season,” the club official said.