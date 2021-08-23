Emmanuel Gyasi scores as Colley’s Spezia hold Cagliari

Playing his first game of the 2021-22 campaign, the Ghana international found the net as the Eagles picked up a point against Leonardo Semplici’s men

Spezia played a 2-2 draw with Cagliari in Monday’s Serie A encounter, with Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi finding the net.

The 27-year-old gave his team a dream start before Simone Bastoni doubled their advantage. Even at that, the Little Eagles left Stadio Alberto Picco with just one point.

Unbeaten in their last three outings in all competitions, Spezia travelled to Sardinia with the mission of getting a positive result against their hosts who silenced Pisa 3-1 before the commencement of the 2021-22 campaign.

They lived up to their hopes after taking a seventh-minute lead through Gyasi. Assisted by Daniele Verde, the African star stunned the home crowd with a superb strike from outside the box that sailed past goalkeeper Alesio Cragno.

In the 28th minute, Cagliari were gifted an opportunity to restore parity, but Sebastian Walukiewicz blazed his effort over the crossbar from close range after he was found by Jeroen Zoet.

Despite numerous attacking forays, the hosts were unable to level matters as they went into the half-time break with a one-goal deficit.

The second 45 minutes got off to a blistering note, but it was Spezia who netted their second goal as Simone Bastoni latched onto a fine pass from Kelvin Amian.

In the 62nd minute, Joao Pedro reduced the deficit for the Cagliari after rifling past the goalkeeper thanks to a pass from Razvan Marin.

Four minutes later, the comeback was complete as Pedro completed his brace from the penalty mark following a foul on Leonardo Pavoletti by Zoet in the box.

Towards the end of the game, substitute Samuel Mraz put his team ahead – sadly - his effort was chalked off for offside.

The game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note with no goals coming in the remaining minutes of the fixture.

Gyasi was in action from start to finish for Thiago Motta’s men, as was Gambia international Ebrima Colley



Spezia travel to Stadio Olimpico on August 28 for their next Italian elite division clash versus against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

The White and Sky Blues got off to a winning start with a 3-1 away victory over Empoli over the weekend. For Cagliari, they are guests of AC Milan on Sunday.