Emmanuel Deutsch credits Abia Warriors' experience for Federation Cup progression

The Warriors tactician has stated that their experience played a major role in their defeat of the lower league side in the Federation Cup

Abia Warriors’ Emmanuel Deutsch has asserted that the only edge they had over Gateway United in their Federation Cup Round of 32 match was their experience, which they utilised to the optimum to secure a 2-0 win on Wednesday in Warri.

Goals from Paul Samson and Tunde Abdulsalam Atilola in the 15th and 57th minutes guided the Warriors to another place in the Round of 16, just like it was last season before they were booted out of the competition.

Reacting to the manner in which his players overpowered Gateway United, Deutsch disclosed that the only difference between his team and the defeated Ogun State representatives was the mature way his players composed themselves in the final third.

“It was another tough game that brought out the best in my players but we were able to win because of the experience we had over them,” Deutsch told Goal.

Article continues below

“I knew it would always be difficult because we didn’t know much about them because they are playing in the lower league but I know their coach, Akeem Busari very well. I told my players what they must do and I am glad that our experience was sufficient to take us to the next round.

“We won’t be drawn to any type of permutations now until we are able to know our opponents in the next round. We are going to prepare for the next game based on the information we are able to get on our opponents which could be a premier league side.”

Deutsch, who is on his second return to Abia Warriors, guided the Abia team to Professional Football League ( ) safety when it seemed they were relegation-bound and he has transformed them to within four matches of winning the 2019 Federation Cup.