Emmanuel Deutsch: Abia Warriors big win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah shows football's unpredictability

The returnee Umuahia side gaffer has disclosed that he is drawing inspiration from their emphatic win over the Anambra Warriors

Abia Warriors head coach Emmanuel Deutsch has hailed his players’ impressive performances in their 3-0 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Thursday in Umuahia in a Professional Football League ( ) matchday 18 tie.

The Umuahia side played arguably their best game of the season against the Anambra Warriors and Deutsch, who just secured his first win since his return to the club, was quick to commend his players.

“The players showed good character and they played with all they have aware of the situation of the club,” Deutsch told Goal.

“We are happy with the three points and are looking forward to our next game with Heartland in Okigwe.

"It is normal in football that it is unpredictable. The Uefa games we watched on Tuesday and Wednesday have made us realise that when and came back from behind to beat their opponents.

“The Abia Warriors spirit is back. I know most of the players in the team and it was not difficult for me to blend with them.”

The Cameroonian offered further insight into what he feels enabled his team to beat Anambra Warriors so convincgly, since they proved to be a difficult opponent in previous games.

“I know FC Ifeanyi Ubah very well. I watched their game against Abia Warriors this season in Nnewi and on my return to Abia Warriors I know that I have information about FC IfeanyiUbah,” he continued.

“You should also know that I have coached them before. I knew that it would be a difficult game but that we would win.

“We still have four games to the end of the season. Everybody should be patient with the team and should wait until the end of the season.

“We have 21 points which Gombe United also have presently while Plateau United are on 22 points we will continue to monitor the situation and see how the next round of matches will look like.”

Abia Warriors are 10th on the NPFL Group B table with 21 points from 18 games, ahead of their weekend fixture against Heartland in Okigwe.