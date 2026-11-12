Emile Heskey names Bayern Munich as ideal destination for Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold while dreaming of Liverpool return and ruling out Man Utd switch

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Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes Bayern Munich would be an ideal next club for Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold amid his limited playing time in Spain. While the ex-England forward would love to see the defender return to Anfield, he has ruled out any prospect of a move to Manchester United.

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Former striker assesses future options

Heskey feels a switch to the Allianz Arena would suit the England international if he leaves the Spanish capital, even though an Anfield reunion remains his personal preference. Having won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup under Gerard Houllier at Liverpool in 2000-01, the 62-cap ex-Three Lions forward closely follows his old club's former academy graduate. He believes competing for Germany's biggest side would allow the attack-minded full-back to thrive.

Limited Spanish minutes spark exit talk

Since leaving Merseyside in June 2025 to sign a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2031, Alexander-Arnold has found regular starts hard to come by during the 2026-27 season.

Used as a rotation option under Jose Mourinho behind converted midfielder Fede Valverde and summer signing Denzel Dumfries, he has logged just 355 minutes and one assist across seven La Liga games alongside one 79-minute Champions League outing.

Speaking to Eldorado about where the full-back could go next, Heskey said: "Bayern Munich would be a good move for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The German league, the Bundesliga, is very competitive. He'd be at the biggest club there, and that would be amazing for him, but I would love to see him back at Liverpool."

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Attacking output outweighs defensive doubts

Heskey, who also represented Leicester City, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa while scoring seven goals for England, defended the right-back against ongoing criticism of his defensive work. He insists the defender's passing range and creativity going forward more than make up for any weaknesses at the back.

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Explaining why the player's attacking threat is so valuable while dismissing a move to Old Trafford, Heskey stated: "For all the negatives that we talk about him as a defender, the positives outweigh that, to be honest with you. What he gives you going the other way outweighs that massively.

"But Manchester United? No, I don't think he'd ever do that. I think he'd rather just sit on the bench in Madrid and practice his Spanish if that was his only way out."

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Right-back fights for Madrid place

Despite Heskey backing a switch to Bavaria, a move to Bayern remains unlikely in the near future with nearly five years still left on Alexander-Arnold's Madrid contract. Instead, the England international will aim to win back a regular starting spot under Mourinho when domestic football resumes after the November international break. However, if he remains behind Valverde and Dumfries heading into 2027, questions over his long-term future in Spain will continue.