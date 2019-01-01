Emery explains why he benched Aubameyang & Ozil for Tottenham clash

Both players have been in fine form but neither will start when Arsenal face Spurs at Wembley

Unai Emery has explained his reasoning for leaving out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil for 's game against .

Ozil starred as the Gunners thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 on Wednesday whilst Aubameyang has been in excellent goalscoring form this season.

Emery said: "[We want to] play with fresh players, energy, high energy.

"After our quality can start or be on the bench because in 90 minutes you play small matches.

"We need all the players with big motivation to play. We are in a good way and today is a big challenge."

More to follow.