Elmohamady reveals how Aston Villa can avoid Premier League relegation

Although they are still in the drop zone, Dean Smith's men boosted their survival chances with a crucial home victory on Sunday

Ahmed Elmohamady has charged his teammates to repeat Sunday’s winning mentality when they take on in their next Premier League outing on Thursday.

The Claret and Blue Army ended their 10-match winless run in the English top-flight against on Sunday, thanks to Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan's brace.

They are unmoved from the 19th spot on the league table after the win, and are four points adrift of safety after gathering 30 points from 35 games.

Ahead of their final three games in the Premier League season, Elmohamady, who has made 16 league appearances so far, urged his teammates to keep fighting and aim for maximum points against , and in the coming days.

“There’s always pressure when you’re in the relegation zone, but you have to keep fighting,” Elmohamady told the club website.

“We have three games left and we have to try and win them all to stay in the Premier League.

“In the final three games, we have to win. There is no other option. We have to go to Everton with a mentality like today, keep a clean sheet and get the three points.”

Sunday's brace was Trezeguet's first goals in the Premier League since December, bringing an end to his 18-game goal drought.

In congratulating his Egyptian teammate, Elmohamady thinks the strikes would give 25-year-old winger confidence to score more and help Aston Villa’s fight against relegation.

“Goals are always good for confidence,” he said.

“He’s worked hard on the training ground and in games, and now that he’s got his goals he’ll play with more confidence and freedom. Hopefully he can score two or three more goals over the next few games.

“In the last few games we’ve created a few chances but just lacked that final touch, the final ball, which we found today.”