'Elephants having Desert Foxes for dinner' - Twitter reacts to Algeria crashing out of Afcon 2021

Algeria's disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ended on Thursday after a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast.

The 2019 champions exited the tournament in Cameroon without winning a game and they languish at the bottom of Group E with just a point after three games.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahima Sangare and Nicolas Pepe powered the Elephants to victory as Sofiane Bendebka scored Algeria's only goal in the competition in the 73rd minute.

The Desert Foxes' exit has got fans talking on social media with many surprised by their performances.

Dear Algeria, kindly lend us your goalkeeper, Rais M'Bolhi, and we'll successfully defend your title! pic.twitter.com/3HirOFZmsv — Wilfred Mong (@DsilentG) January 20, 2022

Ghana and the champions, Algeria are out of the #AFCON2021



No one saw this coming, not even Mummy GO 🤣.



This is embarrassing for Algeria.



Cote d'Ivoire top title favourite?#OurHomeOurFootball — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) January 20, 2022

Please you all Ghanaians trying to justify your shameful campaign by referencing Algeria, remember they won Afcon in 2019.



You last won Afcon when one computer was transported by a truck — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 20, 2022

Humiliation for Algeria, Elephants are having Desert Foxes for dinner. 4-1 #MintynFootball — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2022

Algeria. From defending champs to defending chumps real quick. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) January 20, 2022

remember - it’s not Algeria that lost the African Cup…it’s the African Cup that lost Algeria pic.twitter.com/d44I3X7bf1 — Zanza 🇩🇿🇵🇸⭐️⭐️ (@MinouZanza) January 20, 2022

Imagine telling someone before the Africa Cup started that Algeria would score one single goal at #AFCON2021 and the goal scorer would be Sofiane Bendebka from a Aissa Mandi assist. They would literally look at you like you're crazy. — Walid Ziani (@bylka613_) January 20, 2022

Every steed has a stumble



May ours is today

but yours it'll be every single day



Proud of you 💜 my ALGERIA 🇩🇿 #TeamAlgeria pic.twitter.com/Qdzs0tUGWw — Tima Jimin's 💜⁷ (@TimaAli127) January 20, 2022

Thanks to Ivory Coast 😎 for beating Algeria — DEBEL AJIBOYE 🇳🇬🇨🇮 (@debelloh) January 20, 2022

Ivory Coast's spectacular victory over the reigning Champions, the Elephants put on their best performance in a while against a pressured and nervous Algeria, 3-1 Ivory Coast that qualification first in the group !!!#CIVALG#AFCON2021 — Eliton José de Lima (@Football1989063) January 20, 2022

Ghana and Algeria, played against each other as preparation for Afcon. Well both crashed out in the group stage, and bottom of their respective groups. — Advocate Tha Chronicle (@Adthachronicle) January 20, 2022