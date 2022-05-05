Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has revealed that he has received advice from Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he seeks to reach the "next level' in 2022-23.

Elanga, 20, is currently enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, earning regular starts alongside Ronaldo, who returned to the club from Juventus last summer.

The United academy graduate has recorded three goals and two assists across 25 appearances this term, earning a place in Sweden's national team set-up in the process.

What has Elanga said about Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic?

Elanga is soaking up as much knowledge as he can from Ronaldo at club level, and has also been able to pick the brains of Milan talisman Ibrahimovic on the international scene.

The forward has told Sky Sports of the players he has drawn inspiration from in his fledgling career: "I grew up watching United as well, so the likes of Wayne Rooney and obviously Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I speak to Cristiano a lot in training and he's always giving me advice. I grew up watching him at Old Trafford, so now to be able to play together is just an amazing feeling.

"There are many other players who have helped me as well. The likes of Victor Lindelof, who I play with internationally.

"Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes too. I've also learnt a lot from Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the national team. He's given me good advice. So I've got a lot of experience around me which can help me reach the next level."

Elanga added on his goals for next season: "Playing 25 games for the first team and making my international debut, I've personally learnt a huge amount.

"Despite what's happened this season, I still feel I've learnt a lot and I'm ready to take my game to the next level next season.

"I feel like I'm ready to go to the next level. I aim to get better every single day because that's my mindset. I know I can always get better and I've got wonderful players, good staff and good people around me to help me reach that next level."

Elanga backs Ten Hag to bring 'exciting football' to United

Elanga also discussed United's recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, who will replace Ralf Rangnick in the Old Trafford dugout after seeing out his final season at Ajax.

The 20-year-old is relishing the prospect of working under the Dutchman due to his unique coaching methods and hopes the squad takes on his ideas quickly with a view to bouncing back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Article continues below

"His experience in Europe, developing young players like myself and we've got other young players coming up. He'll bring exciting football to Old Trafford," Elanga said of Ten Hag.

"It all starts from pre-season and how we take in his instructions and tactics. He'll be a great addition to the club and I'm really, really excited to work with him."

Further reading