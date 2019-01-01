El-Kanemi Warriors go top in NPFL Group B, Bendel Insurance fail to beat Niger Tornadoes

The Borno Army and Benin Arsenal both failed to make the most of their home advantage in Saturday’s game

El-Kanemi Warriors have momentarily moved to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Group B table after playing out a 2-2 draw against Go Round in their Matchday 17 tie in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Sunday Anthony gave the Borno Army the lead in the 18th minute with a direct free-kick but the visitors pulled level just before the half-hour mark through Chiebonam Nwogbaga, with an assist from Philip David.

The hosts tried to get back in front in the 37th minute with a succession of shots but Go Round goalkeeper Godwin Dede denied the duo of Sunday Anthony and Yeful Anthony from shooting El-Kanemi Warriors back into the lead.

At the end of the first half, the game was even at 1-1 but two minutes after the restart, Jamiu Alimi scored from close range to restore El-Kanemi's lead.

The hosts had their lead until the 55th minute when Stanley Worlu fired the Omoku-based club back into the game after benefiting from an error from the El-Kanemi defenders.

Both teams, especially the host made, fierce attempts to claim all the three points at stake in the dying stages but even with six minutes of added time, the Matchday 17 tie ended 2-2.

Article continues below

El-Kanemi Warriors, who have been tied on points with Akwa United for weeks but have been occupying the second position due to their inferior goal difference, have now gone top with 29 points from 17 games.

In the other game also decided on Saturday, Bendel Insurance played out a disappointing draw against Niger Tornadoes at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin.

Despite the point in Benin, Tornadoes are still second from the bottom in NPFL Group A with 15 points from 17 games, Insurance have moved to the sixth spot on 22 points.