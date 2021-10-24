El Haddadi opens season account as Sevilla sweep aside Levante

Munir El Haddadi scored his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign as Sevilla brushed aside Levante 5-3 in Sunday’s La Liga outing.

Playing his second match of the ongoing campaign, the Morocco international found the net in the eight-goal thriller at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Winless in their last nine matches in all competitions, the Frogs travelled to Seville with the ambition of ending their poor run against Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Nonetheless, they started the game with the wrong foot – conceding in the eighth minute when Oliver Torres scored a goal of the season contender.

Ludwig Augustinsson’s corner initially looked overhit but he found the 26-year-old deep in the visitors’ area before tucking home an impressive volley that beat goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

Sevilla doubled their advantage in the 24th minute through Rafa Mir who scored from a low shot after he was teed up by Thomas Delaney in the opponents’ box.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the visitors pulled one goal back as Gonzalo Melero’s dummy allowed Jose Luis Morales to strike past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

In the goal-laden first half, the hosts regained their two-goal lead courtesy of Diego Carlos – seven minutes before the half-time break – as he headed home Suso’s well-taken cross.

Five minutes into the second half, El Haddadi added to the Frogs’ woes with a wonder strike from 25 yards out.

However, Levante were given a lifeline shortly afterwards when Dmitrovic’s gaffe allowed Morales to complete his brace by simply tucking the ball into an empty net.

The game took another dimension as Melero smashed home, from an assist from Jorge de Frutos, after Carlos lost the ball cheaply.

Article continues below

Lopetegui’s team sealed the comprehensive triumph with a 64th-minute effort by Fernando, who met Jesus Navas' cross.

Despite his impressive showing, El Haddadi was subbed off for Lucas Ocampos in the 69th minute, while his compatriots Yassine Bounou, Oussama Idrissi and Youssef En-Nesyri were unused substitutes.

With this result, Sevilla lead the Spanish top-flight log having garnered 20 points from nine games, while Levante continue to chase their first victory after the same number of outings.