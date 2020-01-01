Ekiti State Football Association unveils football website

As part of its expedition to take the beautiful game in the Land of Honour and Integrity to an enviable height, the state’s football body has launched

Ekiti State Football Association has launched its official website as part of its unwavering mission to advance the sport in the state.

In a closed-door event held in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, the portal [www.ekitifootball.org] was unveiled with the channel expected to keep the public up-to-date with news, competition and related news from the state’s FA.

In a chat with Goal, chairman of EKSFA Bayo Olalenge claims the website is one of the numerous projects he promised to accomplish when he assumed office, while explaining what the platform means to the Land of Honour and Integrity.

“There are several positive impacts this website would have on Ekiti State Football Association. One of it is visibility which will enable people see the activities of the association,” Olanlege told Goal.

“Another one is for us to be able to identify components – all other affiliated organisations – and be able to collate their data and have somewhere we are storing them for future use.

“Also, it would be easier for people to find us and know what we are capable of doing.

“Importantly, we have had issues with the way we do registration which makes it easy for people to manipulate lots of info. With the website, it would be done online and that will help us to reduce the problem of falsification of information.”

Football in Ekiti had been in a state of comatose; however, Olalenge’s election as FA boss has brought a gleam of hope thanks to his deliberate support of grassroots football – as well as the workings of his fellow executives.

For instance, the South Western state will be featuring in the football event of the 2021 National Sports Festival – their maiden appearance since its creation in 1996.

As per club football, Ekiti Football were trying their best to secure promotion to the country’s elite division before the second-tier was hit with an indefinite suspension.