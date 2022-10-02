Ejuke assists again as Hertha Berlin extend unbeaten league run to four games

Chidera Ejuke’s assist helped Hertha Berlin extend their unbeaten streak to four in Sunday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hoffenheim.

Hertha picked up a point vs Hoffenheim

Ejuke assist secured the draw

The Old Lady unbeaten in four games

WHAT HAPPENED? Andrej Kramaric had given the visitors a 25th-minute lead, however, the hosts restored parity after Ejuke set up Dodi Lukebakio 12 minutes later. With no goals at the Olympiastadion, both teams shared points. The Berlin-based outfit are now unbeaten in four league games as they continue their chase for the German top-flight diadem for the first time since 1931.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even at their amazing run, the Old Lady are just two points from the relegation zone having accrued seven points in eight outings so far in the 2022-23 campaign. Regardless, manager Sandro Schwarz and his men can take pride in knowing they are keeping the right pace.

On the international scene, he could be recalled for Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal although he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 friendly defeat to 2019 African champions Algeria in Oran.

ALL EYES ON: Ejuke – who was loaned to the German elite division from CSKA Moscow – has made at least an assist in his last three matches. The Nigerian was somewhat under the spotlight after leaving Russia, but is excelling in Germany and is looking like one of the club’s best signings of the season.

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Ejuke suspended his contract with CSKA Moscow for the 2022–23 season, having taken advantage of the Fifa ruling relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

WHAT NEXT FOR EJUKE? Schwarz’s men host Freiburg in their next outing on October 9, with the Super Eagle expected to star as they look to extend their notable run.