Ejaria: Bowen reacts after Liverpool midfielder seals permanent Reading move

The Anglo-Nigerian’s future is finally settled after the Madejski Stadium triggered their option to secure the 22-year-old

Reading manager Mark Bowen is pleased with the permanent signing of Ovie Ejaria from Premier League club .

The midfielder has previously had two loan spells with the Royals, joining the Championship side in January 2019 after leaving .

The 22-year-old then returned to the Madejski Stadium last summer with Reading having an option of securing him permanently.

More teams

Ejaria played a key role as the Royals finished 14th in the league last season, featuring in 39 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

The Anglo-Nigerian's loan deal expired at the end of the 2019-20 season but Liverpool allowed the midfielder to continue training with the Royals pending when his future will be sorted out.

Having finalized the agreement with the Anfield outfit, the Royals announced the signing of the midfielder on a four-year deal on Friday to the delight of the Welsh tactician.

“Naturally, everybody at the club is delighted to have got this transfer over the line and it is a deal our owner, Mr Dai, was very keen to see completed as soon as was possible,” Ejaria told the club website.

“Ovie has shown everyone his exceptional quality in the time he has spent here on loan and I’m sure all our supporters are excited to see him continue to impress as a Royal during the course of the next four years.”

🚨 Yes...he's back! 🚨



We are very pleased to confirm that midfielder Ovie Ejaria has today put pen to paper on a permanent move to the Madejski which will secure his future as a Royal until the summer of 2024 ✒️ 👏 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 28, 2020

Ejaria started his career with 's youth team in 2005 and played for nine years with the club before he joined Liverpool in 2015.

The midfielder only made two Premier League appearances for the Reds and spent most of his time on loan with Sunderland, Rangers and Reading.

Article continues below

His permanent switch to the Madejski Stadium outfit ended his four-year stay with the Premier League champions.

Ejaria has previously trained with the U17 team before representing at U20 and U21 levels.

The midfielder is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles since he has not made an appearance for the senior team of the Three Lions.