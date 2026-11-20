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Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, 13 December 2026.

Only one place separates them in the table: Frankfurt sit tenth and Hoffenheim ninth. Both are in mid-table but looking to move in different directions.

Frankfurt arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches, a run that points to a settled side under coach Adolf Hütter. They most recently drew 2-2 away to Paderborn, having beaten Hamburger SV convincingly in the league and cup.

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have been less consistent. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Schalke 2-1, then lost to Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup.

This fixture already has a history this season: the two sides have regularly produced high-scoring meetings in recent seasons. They meet again on Saturday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park.

Here's how to watch, when the match kicks off and the team line-ups.

This week's talking points: Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins, two draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent match ended 2-2 away to Paderborn on 7 November. Before that, Frankfurt beat Hamburger SV in both the Bundesliga (3-1) and the DFB Cup (a 3-1 away win). The only defeat in this period was a 1-0 loss away to Borussia Dortmund. Across those five matches, Frankfurt scored nine goals and conceded four.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. TSG most recently beat Schalke 04 2-1 on 8 November. Their best result was a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, while defeats to Werder Bremen (2-0) and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup have taken the shine off their record. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded six in this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: The tables