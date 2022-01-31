Egypt not a one-man Salah show after comeback Afcon win – Queiroz

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz has dismissed claims his team is a one-man show after they beat Morocco 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Sunday.

The Pharaohs were forced to come back from a goal down to beat the Atlas Lions in the “North African Derby” and it was Mohamed Salah, who put them level after Morocco had taken the lead courtesy of Soufiane Boufal from 12 yards.

Substitute Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ scored the winner in extra time after finishing off a great pass from Salah to send Egypt to the last four at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

With all eyes on Salah after his scintillating form with Liverpool in the Premier League this campaign, Queiroz has stated his players are playing collectively because they want to win.

“I have great players. We deserved to win today [Sunday] because we dominated the game after going behind,” Queiroz told the media after the game as quoted by Kingfut.

“We want to represent Egypt better in the next match after beating a great team like Morocco, but now we are focusing on Cameroon.

“We are not a one-man team and I reject this description because the team plays collectively and everyone wants to win. We play together, we suffer together, we create opportunities together and score together.

“Today Mohamed [Salah] was great, but this is what is expected of the best player in the world, but there is teamwork, and everyone is working for one goal, whether on or off the pitch and this is what develops performance.

“This is what I expect from this team, despite all the injuries we suffer from. There are many obstacles, but we have backup players who we can win the title with.”

On coming up against hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals, Queiroz said: “Cameroon manager Antonio Conceicao is working superbly with his team in the current tournament. I know him from Portugal because he is from my country.

“Antonio is my friend and I wish him success in all the matches he plays with Cameroon, except for the next match against Egypt.”

Meanwhile, Salah, who was voted Man of the Match, said as quoted by CafOnline: “I think we played a good game against a very good Moroccan team.

“My teammates do what is necessary for each game and give everything to go as far as possible. Playing two games in a row with extra time is not easy, but I can tell you that we are well and we are having a very good tournament.”

The Pharaohs will face the Indomitable Lions at Olembe Stadium on February 3.