Egypt legend El-Hadary cut from Pharaohs' Afcon camp

Legendary Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary will not be joining the Pharaohs at the Africa Cup of Nations after contracting coronavirus.

The stopper was due to join the North African giants as a goalkeeper coach for the tournament in Cameroon, but Covid-19 has put paid to his chances of joining Carlos Queiroz’s side.

In a statement received by GOAL, the Egyptian federation have confirmed that the veteran will not take part in their Afcon campaign.

“Positive [results] for [Essam] El-Hadary and [goalkeeper Mohamed] Abou Gabal,” read an Egyptian Football Association statement as received by GOAL.

“The results of the medical swabs conducted by the national team [on Thursday] in preparation for [Saturday]’s travel to Cameroon to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations finals have confirmed positive swabs for Essam El-Hadary the goalkeeper coach and Mohamed Abou Gabal at the goalkeeper.

“They have decided not to travel [on Saturday] with the rest of the squad.”

Egypt are set to begin their campaign against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Garoua on January 11, before taking on Guinea-Bissau at the same venue in their second group game.

They conclude their campaign against Sudan at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde on January 19.

Queiroz is understood to have requested to the Egyptian Federation that another goalkeeping coach be sent to join the squad, with U-23 coach Tarek Soliman appearing to be in pole position to replace El-Hadary.

The iconic goalkeeper, who was recently celebrated in GOAL’s Afcon100, is third in Egypt’s all-time appearance list and is the oldest player to feature at the World Cup.

His appearance against Saudi Arabia in Russia in 2018 came when the goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days, eclipsing the previous record holder Faryd Mondragon of Colombia.

Few players have a greater track record of success in the Nations Cup than El-Hadary, who was a member of Egypt’s Golden Generation who won three Afcon titles in a row between 2006 and 2010.

He was also present for Egypt’s success in the tournament in 1998 and, almost 20 years later, reached the final again with the Pharaohs.

On that occasion, a side containing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was dispatched by current Afcon hosts Cameroon 2-1.