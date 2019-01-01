Eguma believes Akwa United win has lifted Rivers United ahead of Warri Wolves tie

The Pride of Rivers coach has stated that they are eager to go another step higher after they defeated the Promise Keepers in the last round

manager, Stanley Eguma has revealed that their spirits have been lifted after they smashed Akwa United 3-0 last week.

The club is expecting a positive outcome against Warri at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday in the Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture.

The Pride of Rivers turned the heat on the Promise Keepers who were the winners of the same competition in 2015 and 2017 through the goals of Kehinde Adedipe, Bright Onyedikachi and Ossy Martins.

Eguma hinted that his players believe they can now go all the way after the morale-boosting victory in Enugu.

“Winning against Akwa United has built so much confidence. Now, our target is to go as far as we can in this competition,” Eguma told the club’s official media office.

“We will go into the game with all the seriousness that it desires. We beat Akwa United in the last game but the emphasis is on Warri Wolves now and we need full concentration.”