‘Eguavoen out’ – Super Eagles fans call for sacking of coach after Nigeria World Cup miss
Nigeria fans have taken to their social media pages to vent their anger at coach Augustine Eguavoen after the Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 World Cup finals ticket following a 1-1 draw against Ghana on Tuesday.
The Super Eagles went into the play-off return leg fixture at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja needing to win after managing a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but instead failed to qualify as the Black Stars advanced on the away goal rule.
It was the Black Stars who settled first in the “Jollof derby” and they took a deserved lead through Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the 10th minute before Watford defender William Troost-Ekong pulled the Super Eagles level from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.
Nigeria thought they had taken the lead when Napoli striker Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in the 34th minute but he was flagged down for offside and the decision was confirmed by VAR.
The failure to qualify for the competition in Qatar comes a few months after Nigeria had a disappointing campaign at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon - again under Eguavoen - as they failed to get past the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.
The latest result has left Super Eagles fans calling for the head of coach Eguavoen, others asking him to resign or be fired while another lebeled him as the worst ever manager to have handled the national team.
Below is how Nigeria fans reacted to the 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, other fans have pointed a finger at Nigeria Football Association for their decision to fire German coach Gernot Rohr and replace him with the former defender.
Other fans feel Eguavoen is a good coach but not tactically while another described him as a “natural disaster” and the worst in the history of Nigerian football.
