Edouard Mendy: Chelsea goalkeeper sets personal best against Liverpool

The Senegal international was in splendid form on Saturday as the Blues were held by Jurgen Klopp’s men

Edouard Mendy recorded a personal best as Chelsea settled for a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The goalkeeper was called upon to make six saves against Jurgen Klopp’s men, the most in a single appearance since teaming up with the Blues in any competition.

Kai Havertz put his team ahead in the 22nd minute having been assisted by Reece James, nevertheless, the hosts restored parity through Mohamed Salah before the half-time break.

The dismissal of James gave the Reds a numerical advantage, albeit, they were denied the opportunity to score the winner thanks to the former Rennes goalkeeper’s heroics.

Before his move to the Premier League giants, the 29-year-old was relatively unknown as he starred for Ligue 1 side, Rennes.



However, he shot into the limelight having joined Chelsea in a £22m ($31m) deal as Tuchel’s men sought to find greater solidity between the sticks as costly errors had sneaked into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s game.

He has since proven to be one of the bargain signings, making crucial saves for the Londoners who finished fourth in the 2020-21 league campaign.

The Senegal international also played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League success – featuring in 12 games and not conceding a goal on nine occasions – a feat that earned him Europe's Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

In a recent interview, former Sunshine Stars player Olumide Akinroyeje believes Mendy will remain Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper despite Arrizabalaga’s superb display against Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup.

Article continues below

“Kepa [Arrizabalaga] was brave to have saved two Villarreal penalties and that is not a pointer that he would stroll back as Chelsea’s first-choice,” Akinroyeje told Goal.

“As it stands [Edouard] Mendy remains the first choice at Stamford Bridge and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.



“Since his arrival from Rennes, he has brought consistency to the Chelsea backline line and played a key role in the team’s Champions League win. So, it would be irrational to have him not sit on the bench because someone saved two kicks.

“What this means is that Mendy should work harder in training so that he can be counted on when it comes to penalty situations.”