‘Edouard is good enough for Chelsea or Man Utd’ – Nicholas says Celtic striker is better than Dembele

The former Hoops frontman believes the PSG academy graduate would shine in the Premier League, but hopes to see him sign a new deal in Glasgow

striker Odsonne Edouard is “good enough to go and play at a or ”, says Charlie Nicholas, with the Frenchman considered to be better than fellow countryman Moussa Dembele.

Transfer talk has been building around a talented 22-year-old on the books at Parkhead.

A stunning return since swapping life at for that in Glasgow has seen Edouard score 58 goals in 118 appearances.

More teams

Unsurprisingly, that strike rate has drawn admiring glances from afar, with leading sides in the Premier League said to be looking to for potential additions.

Celtic legend Nicholas admits a move could happen, with Edouard a better option for those at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford than mooted target Dembele of Lyon.

"Odsonne Edouard is good enough to go and play at a Chelsea or a Manchester United,” Nicholas told Express Sport.

"I say that with some confidence. I think he could go into both their squads and make a real impact.

"That is how much ability he has. It is up to him how far he wants to go in his career. The sky's the limit.

"Why have I picked these clubs? Because they have both been linked with his former Celtic striker partner Moussa Dembele in recent months.

"For me, Edouard is a better footballer than the striker and his fellow Frenchman.

"He is absolutely nailed on to win the Player of the Year award in my opinion."

While talking up Edouard’s potential for a possible move to , Nicholas admits Celtic should be doing all they can to tie an exciting talent to fresh terms.

He added: "If I was Celtic I would be looking to add to that feel-good factor by giving him a new contract. Reward him for what he is doing.

"You don't even have to extend the length. Why not? It is not going to kill Celtic. They posted good financial figures, so why not use some of that money to strengthen their title bid?

"They haven't got nine-in-a-row wrapped up yet, although they are in a good position. Topping Edouard up would fire him up and put Celtic in an even better position.

Article continues below

"They are paying near to £40,000 a week to for Fraser Forster, I'm led to believe, and there is no commitment to do a transfer at the end of it.

"Edouard is your player. Offering him a new deal would make him feel even more valued and special.

"It would also show a bit of loyalty from Celtic and it might also work in their favour in the long run when Edouard considers his own future.”