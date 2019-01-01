Edith Agoye vows Shooting Stars will fight for NPFL ticket until the end

The Oluyole Warriors gaffer has pointed out that they were not troubled by their opening day defeat and are focused on their second game

Despite losing their opening game of the NNL Super 8 playoff to Remo Stars, Shooting Stars head coach, Edith Agoye has assured that his players will fight until the end to ensure that their aspiration to feature in the elite division in the coming season does not become a mirage.

3SC were thumped 3-0 by business-like Sky Blue Stars at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Sunday and they must produce something special against Delta Force who lost by the same scores to Bendel Insurance to rekindle their ambition.

Agoye who spearheaded the Oluyole Warriors to the second spot in the regular season alongside Bendel Insurance said that even though they played very well against Remo Stars they were undone by some factors but that they were ready to bounce back against the Delta State representatives.

“It was not a game that we should have lost because we played very well but the referee didn’t allow us to play,” Agoye told the media.

“We are not going to concede defeat just like that. We are going to fight until the very end. We still believe that we have what it takes to grab one of the two tickets and we must start showing that from our game with Delta Force. We lost to so many factors and journalists were there to give their own account of what transpired.

“We will approach the game with a different strategy and hoping that we would be allowed to play our game. We scored a good goal which was a rebound from a free-kick but it was cancelled for offside. We won’t be demoralized but try our best to stage a comeback.”