Eddie Nketiah’s Leeds United see off Birmingham City in the Championship

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward came out as a substitute, with the Whites claiming all three points

Eddie Nketiah made his seventh Championship appearance in ’s 1-0 win over at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The loanee had received rave reviews from Martin Keown, Aidy Boothroyd and Stuart Pearce during the week, but was once again confined to the bench, meaning he is yet to make the starting XI of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad in the English second-tier this season.

He came on as a substitute for Patrick Bamford at the restart, and Kalvin Phillips scored the only goal of the game with 25 minutes left to play.

46' One change for #LUFC over the break. Eddie Nketiah replaces Patrick Bamford up front. 0-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 19, 2019

Nketiah had a total of two shots, with one on target. He also made 14 touches with the ball as well as seven passes at an accuracy of 71.4%.

The result is Leeds' seventh victory in 12 league games this season, which moves them to second place, two points behind West Bromwich Albion, and one ahead of Andre Ayew’s .

The Yorkshire outfit does battle with at Deepdale on Tuesday.