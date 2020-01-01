Ecuele-Manga scores first goal of the season as Dijon demolish Nimes

The Gabon international got off the mark to help his side secure a comfortable victory against the Crocodiles

Bruno Ecuele-Manga scored his first goal of the season as pommelled 5-0 in Sunday’s French Cup game.

The Gabon international made his 23rd appearance since teaming up with the ‎Stade Gaston Gerard outfit last summer from and made a key impact.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old registered his name on the scoresheet and also put in a solid defensive display to ensure the Mustards kept a clean sheet and advance into the next round of the competition.

⏱️87' #DFCONO (4-0)



OUI MON BRUNO ! Quelle course ! Le DFCO se régale ! Bruno Ecuele Manga récupère le ballon à l'entrée de la surface ! Le contre part à toute vitesse ! Fouad Chafik centre au deuxième pour notre capitaine qui trompe Dias.#DFCONO pic.twitter.com/6lDIIY0zyt — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) January 19, 2020

Besides the strike from the defender, Stephy Mavididi scored twice while Jhonder Cadiz and Mounir Chouiar found the back of the net.

Ecuele-Manga will hope to continue his impressive performance when 16th-placed Dijon square off against in a game on January 25.