Ebube Duru praises Dare Ojo and Sunday Adetunji for Lobi Stars win

The Pride of Benue defender has expressed his delight at the display of their two new players in their home win over the South Africans

Lobi Stars’ Ebube Duru has lauded the composed performance of Dare Ojo and Sunday Adetunji who made their debut and were instrumental to their 2-1 home win over Mamelodi Sundowns in their Caf Champions League tie in Enugu on Friday.

Two goals, one in each half from Yaya Kone and Samuel Matthias helped the Pride of Benue cancel out Sundowns’ Anthony Laffor and Duru who played the entire 90 minutes disclosed that they were determined to open the group stage with a win.

He said the duo of Ojo and Adetunji who have featured before in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup played a significant role in their victory over the acclaimed Brazilians after Adetunji was felled in the 18 yards box for the penalty kick from which Kone got the leveller while Ojo was also colossal in the midfield throughout the duration of the game.

“It was one of the best games that I have ever played because the intensity was there and the game was on a high note,” Duru told Goal.

“The players of both teams played a very good game and the desire to win the game. We kept to the instructions of the coach especially in the second half and this helped us to secure a win. We reverted back to our wing play and tried to press them with a view to putting them on their toes in the second half. We also won because it was our determination to secure three points from our home game.

“Both Sunday Adetunji and Dare Ojo have played on the continent before and their experience showed. Adetunji really surprised me because he only joined us a few days ago and he played for us as if he has been with us for a long time.”

Next stop for Nigeria’s reigning league champions is an away tie to ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan on Saturday. They are currently second in Group A with three points from one game played behind Wydad Casablanca of Morocco who are also on three points but with better goals difference.