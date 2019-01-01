Ebi's own goal costs Henan Huishang against Changchun despite Ihezuo's goal

The Nigerian duo experienced mixed fortunes as their side crumbled against their hosts in Changchun on Sunday

Chinwendu Ihezuo was on target but Onome Ebi's own goal saw Henan Huishang lose 3-1 to Changchun in a Chinese Women's encounter on Sunday.

Going into the contest, Henan were seeking to build on their 1-1 draw against Francisca Ordega’s Shanghai Ihezuo's late strike last week but capitulated at the Development Area Stadium.

's Ebi mistakenly put the ball into her own net to gift the hosts the lead before goals from Ren Guixin and Kong Qi ensured victory.

Despite Ihezuo finding the back of the net for Henan, her effort was not enough to rescue the visitors from defeat in Changchun.​

Two consecutive wins in the League for the 3rd place Changchun. The midfielders Ren Guixin and Kong Qi scored for the hosts following an own goal by Onome Ebi. @Chinweihezuo1 got the consolation goal for Henan. pic.twitter.com/kAUxTakqYe — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 15, 2019

Ihezuo, who played for 90 minutes along with compatriot Ebi, has now bagged seven goals in 12 games this season for Henan.

The defeat leaves Henan in sixth on the log with 11 points from 13 games and they will hope to end their league season with a win against newly-crowned champions Jiangsu Suning.