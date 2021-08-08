‘The coach has shown confidence in me’ – Ebimbe hails Pochettino’s impact after PSG debut

The French midfielder of Cameroonian descent made his French top-flight debut for the Parisians against Troyes on Saturday night

Eric Ebimbe has lauded Mauricio Pochettino for boosting his confidence after making his Ligue 1 debut for Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s fixture against Troyes.

The 20-year-old midfielder was introduced for Julian Draxler in the 76th minute as the Parisians secured a 2-1 comeback victory inside Stade de l'Aube.

Ebimbe, who is a product of the Parisians youth academy, was sent on loan to Le Havre and Dijon in a bid to garner first-team experience.

However, his moment came against Laurent Batlles' men although the Parc des Princes giants were made to work hard for all three points.

In his post-match comment, the France youth international revelled in making his much-awaited bow, revealing the influence of the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

"Everything is going very well for me. I’ve been lucky enough to play in a few matches in the preseason, nearly all of them, that was great,” Ebimbe told the club website.

“The coach has shown lots of confidence in me. I’m just making the most of this moment with the club.

“It’s a great source of pride to play my first Ligue 1 match for Paris Saint-Germain have come through the youth ranks here. I’ve waited so long for this moment.”

Following the completion of his loan spell at Dijon, Ebimbe returned to PSG, participated in pre-season, and went ahead to make his debut for the club in the 1–0 Trophee des Champions loss to Lille on August 1.

“I went out on loan to progress, to come back stronger and be in the position I find myself today against Troyes and I’m very happy and I hope this isn’t the last,” he continued.

“It’s great to get the win. After the Trophee des Champions we really wanted to bounce back.

“We wanted to show that we are Paris Saint-Germain and we did that, and we return to Paris with the three points and that’s the most important thing."

Ebimbe would be eyeing his second appearance when the nine-time Ligue 1 champions take on Strasbourg in their next outing on August 14.

Born in Stains to Cameroonian parents, the youngster has represented France at U20 and U21 level. Even at that, he remains eligible to represent five-time African kings Cameroon at senior level.