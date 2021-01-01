Ebi scores as Otu nets hat-trick on debut Minsk debuts against Dinamo Brest

The Nigeria internationals announced their arrivals in style, hitting the net once and thrice, respectively, against the visitors

Onome Ebi was on target and Regina Otu scored a hat-trick on their Minsk debuts in their 18-0 victory over Dinamo Brest in Friday’s Belarusian Women's Premier League encounter.

Ebi rejoined the Belarus giants from the Chinese side Henan Huishang, while Otu arrived from the Nigerian side Rivers Angels.

The Nigeria internationals were handed starting roles against Dinamo Brest and the Super Falcons wasted no time to make their presence felt with their displays for Pyshnik Andrei's side.

Following a four-match winning streak, Lizaveta Pinchuk got the hosts off to a bright start when she netted after just eight minutes before Natalia Asmykovich doubled the lead two minutes later.

Melana Surautsava netted the third in the 13th minute and she got the fourth with her second of the match 10 minutes later before debutant Otu broke her duck with her side's fifth in the 29th minute.

Anastasiya Pabiahaila extended the lead for the hosts a minute later before Surautsava's third and Ebi's first goal in the 33rd minute before Hanna Sas netted the ninth two minutes from half-time.

After the restart, Pinchuk continued the goal-fest for Minsk, scoring her second in the 52nd minute before Viktoryia Marchyk and Pabiahaila's second added the 11th and 12th goal, respectively, later.

Article continues below

Surautsava got her fourth in the 65th minute before Otu nicked her brace four minutes later and Alexandra Tsvirko hit the 15th in the 77th minute as Pabiahaila bagged her fourth three minutes later.

Otu grabbed her treble in the 85th minute before Anastasiya completed the massive rout for Minsk two minutes from full-time.

Nigeria duo Ebi and Otu were in action for the duration of their debuts and the duo will hope to continue their outstanding displays when Minsk take on champions Dinamo-BGU in their next game on April 28.