Eberechi Eze's QPR equal 16-year club record

The 21-year-old is among the three Superhoops players to score at least 10 goals in a season, as the club equalled a feat in the win over Swansea

Following Sunday’s 5-1 win over , Queens Park now boast of three players with at least 10 goals in a single season.

10+ - 3 players have netted at least 10 goals in all competitions in a single campaign for the first time since 2003-04 (Jordan Hugill, Nakhi Wells & Eberechi Eze in 2019-20; Paul Furlong, Kevin Gallen, Martin Rowlands & Tony Thorpe in 2003-04). Bountiful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

Eberechi Ebere is among the trio alongside Nakhi Wells and Jordan Hugills, who was at the double against the Swans.

The 2003-04 season was the last time the Superhoops had at three players with at least 10 goals in a season.

So far, QPR have scored 52 goals with the trio shouldering most of the goalscoring responsibilities.

Article continues below

For Eze who has been heavily linked with a move to , he accounts for 10 goals and six assists in 26 Championship appearances.

Having scaled Swansea City’s hurdle, they travel to Griffin Park for Saturday's league clash against promotion-chasing .