Eberechi Eze will bring competition to Crystal Palace - Hodgson

The English tactician has continued to relish the addition of the Anglo-Nigerian to his team and has no doubt of his ability

manager Roy Hodgson believes Eberechi Eze will bring competition to his team, lauding him for his ability to score and provide goals.

The 22-year-old teamed up with the Selhurst Park outfit this summer following his consistent performances for Championship club Queens Park .

The versatile midfielder featured in more than 100 league games for during his four-year stay with the side, scoring a number of goals and providing assists.

More teams

Eze has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in his opening two games for the Premier League club against and .

Hodgson is delighted with the acquisition of the Anglo-Nigerian along with loanee Michy Batshuayi and feels they will add value to his side.

"I enjoy it [the competition they bring to the team] from the club’s point of view and players’ point of view," Hodgson told the club website.

"Because there’s no doubt players need that edge on keeping their standard to the high level that’s required.

"Competition for places is good for everyone at the football club and certainly as the manager. We’ve long since come away from believing football is an 11-man game, especially during lockdown when we were getting used to it being a 16-man game... The quality of your bench becomes of vital importance.

"We’ve been able to bring in players to bring in competition to our attacking phase of play. In Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi, we have players to score and make goals."

The 22-year-old will hope to make his full debut for Crystal Palace when they take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

Eze’s international future is yet to be decided as he is eligible to feature for and and has represented the European country at the youth level.

The forward has been a long target for the Super Eagles and should he make up his mind to switch his allegiance, he would join the likes of Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi and Shola Ameobi who have previously starred for England at youth level before switching to Nigeria.