Ebere Orji's strike wraps up Umea's victory over Moron

The Nigerian got on the scoresheet to wrap up her side's victory at home over Fedrik Asplund's team on Friday

Ebere Orji was on the scoresheet in Umea's 4-1 win over Moron in a Swedish Elitettan game at Umeå Energi Arena on Friday.

The forward, who last scored in her side's 2-1 win over Asarum on June 26, recovered her boots, wrapping up her side's triumph.

Robert Bergström's side made an impressive start as Lova Lundin gave the hosts the lead with just 18 minutes into the encounter.

Anina Wede scored to double the home side's advantage 10 minutes after the restart before substitute Emma Åberg-Zingmark added the third in the 78th minute.

The Nigerian, who replaced Fanny Hjelm-Ronnlund in the 74th minute left it late to score the fourth for Bergström's side in added time after Hayley Dowd's consolation goal for the visitors.

Orji has now scored seven goals in 16 matches this season for Umea and the victory takes Umea six points clear at the top of the Swedish Elitettan log with 41 points from 17 matches.