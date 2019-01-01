​Ebere Orji: Nigeria striker seals Umea's victory over Mallbackens

The Nigerian forward gave Robert Bergstrom's side the winner at Umeå Energi Arena with her strike sealing the hosts' win

Ebere Orji was on target for Umea as they defeated Mallbackens 2-0 in Sunday's Swedish Elitettan encounter.

The forward, who last found the net in her side's 4-1 win over Moron on August 9, regained her scoring form against Antonio Contreras' side.

Robert Bergstrom's side made an exciting start as Lova Lundin gave the hosts the lead with just three minutes into the match.

In the 15th minute, Ebere ended her four-match drought as she scored to guarantee Umea's triumph at Umeå Energi Arena.

The Nigerian, who was in action for the duration, has now scored nine goals in 20 outings this term. Her teammate and Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana played the last 18 minutes of the match.

The victory leaves Umea four points clear at the top of the Swedish Elitettan log with 47 points from 20 matches this season.

Umea will host Christy Ucheibe and Ernestina Abambila of Assi in their next encounter at the Umea Energi Arena on September 14.