Ebere Orji: Nigeria striker scores as Umea thrash Sundsvall

The 26-year-old maintained her fine form as Robert Bergstrom's side returned to winning ways against their struggling visitors

Ebere Orji was on target for Umea as her side thrashed Sundsvall 5-0 in Friday's Swedish Elitettan contest.

Robert Bergstrom's side had suffered a 2-1 shock defeat at AIK last week and were seeking to bounce back against the relegation-troubled visitors in front of their home fans.

Lova Lundin's brace gave the hosts a first-half lead before Wilma Oman grabbed a second-half double after Orji found the net.

Orji, who replaced Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana in the 74th minute, scored her 11th goal of the season in 23 outings this term.

The victory helps Umea reopen a four points gap at the top of the Swedish Elitettan log with 54 points from 23 games this term.

With three games left to play, Bergstrom's side will look to intensify their promotion bid against second-placed Uppsala on Saturday.