Ebere Orji inspires Umea's victory at Asarums

The Nigerian scored as Fredrik Bengtsson's side extended their winning streak in the Swedish second division

Ebere Orji was on target as Umea defeated Asarum 4-0 in Saturday's Swedish Elitettan contest at the Asarams IP.

The international scored the opening goal 14 minutes into the encounter before Annina Wede doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Fanny Hjelm Ronnlund scored a double in the second half to ensure Fredrik Bengtsson's side claimed their fifth straight win of the season.

Orji, who was in action for the entire match, has now scored five goals in four outings this term.

The victory means Umea have opened a five-point gap at the summit of the log with 15 points from five matches.