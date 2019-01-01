Ebere Orji inspires Umea's comeback against Asarums

The Nigerian was on target as her side extended their dominance in the Swedish second division

Ebere Orji ended her goal drought as she helped Umea come from a goal down to gain a 2-1 triumph over Asarum on Saturday.

Going into the contest, the Nigerian international had not scored in her last six outings since a 1-1 draw at Assi on May 25 but halted her poor scoring run in style this weekend.

The visitors were hoping to avenge their 4-0 loss at home and they stunned the hosts, securing a lead just three minutes into the game through Mathilda Nilsson's strike.

Article continues below

However, Ebere scored to restore parity within two minutes before Lova Lundin's effort nine minutes later completed their comeback victory.

The 26-year-old, who played the entire encounter has now scored seven goals in 14 outings for Fredrik Bengtsson's side this season.

The victory keeps Umea four points clear at the top of the table with 34 points from 14 games. They will take on closest challengers, Hammarby in their next game on Sunday.