East Bengal set to sign Harmanpreet Singh and Ricky Shabong from Indian Arrows

East Bengal's spending spree continues as they rope in two new bright prospects...

are set to sign ' Ricky Shabong and Harmanpreet Singh, Goal can confirm.

Ricky is a central defensive midfielder and has been a key player for Arrows in this season. He has 16 appearances in this season and has 1432 minutes under his belt.

He was a key cog at the centre of the park of the U16 team that reached the AFC Championship quarter-finals in 2018. He is comfortable with the ball and his wide range of passing skills should make for a promising addition to the team.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet is a versatile forward who can play in any of the front three positions. He made his debut in in the previous season against but could not find his feet.

In this season, he has established himself as a regular and has made 13 appearances.

The two have good understanding between them and they showed some of that in the match against in this season. In the final few minutes of the first half, Ricky released Harmanpreet with a through ball from midfield, but the striker took an extra touch which narrowed down the angle and his eventual shot crashed against the side-netting. Else he could have scored his first senior professional goal.

East Bengal have already made a string of signings for the next season which include the likes of Mohammed Irshad, Novin Gurung, and Bikramjit Singh.