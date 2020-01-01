'I'm not under pressure' - East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler confident of success despite winless run

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler has said that he has the backing he needs from the management...

continued their winless run with a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin in the 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

German midfielder Matti Steinmann rescued a point for the Kolkata giants as he scored a brace in the second half.

The Marina Machans created plenty of chances but failed to convert. East Bengal, on the other hand, looked threatening in patches. The Kolkata giants head coach Robbie Fowler mentioned that his team did not deserve to lose as they showed a lot of fight.

"I think there are a lot of things you can be satisfied with. As a manager, you should go out there with an attitude of getting three points from every game. In terms of the game went, it's important we didn't lose, we showed a lot of fight. It's a game we didn't deserve to lose," Fowler said after the game.

"We looked dynamic. The first half wasn't our brightest or best performance. In the second, we had the attitude, we had the desire, the temperament. We did look good going forward," he added.

Fowler was happy with the performance of Steinmann who brought the team level twice in the game from set-pieces and picked up a brace in the process.

"He's a good player. You give him a bit of role, not a free-role. He can defend as well. He has got two good goals. He's one of the players who fights till the very end," he said.

"We did a lot of work (on set-pieces). We work on things that can benefit us," he added.

East Bengal stretched their winless run to seven matches. But Fowler believes that the critics need to understand where they stand as a club and repeated that their side was built to feature in the .

"We were positive. We are massively behind. People need to understand where we are as a club. Whether people like it or not we were built for the I-League. Give us some credit for showing a lot of fight.

"And I'm certainly not under pressure. I know what we need to do. You need to ask the or Odisha managers if they're under pressure. I don't think you (media) will (ask them). Because we are big club. Obviously, we want to win games. They're (the board) backing me 100 per cent and we will get results."