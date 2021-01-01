Robbie Fowler: East Bengal controlled the game against Chennaiyin

10-men East Bengal managed to salvage a point against Chennaiyin...

played most of their 2020-21 (ISL) match against Chennaiyin with 10 men but managed to register a goalless draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The Kolkata giants were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute after Ajay Chettri was shown a second yellow for bringing Anirudh Thapa down with a rash challenge.

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler was disappointed with the result as he believes that his team had enough possession of the ball to win the game.

"I am disappointed. We still controlled the match. There are a few half chances. We did enough to win the game. I'm disappointed we haven't got the three points. We will take the one point obviously due to the circumstances," Fowler said after the game.

East Bengal did not field Matti Steinmann and Fowler revealed that it was a tactical decision. He revealed that the player picked up a minor injury in the previous match and it would be unfair on the other players to say that his absence had an impact on the result.

"Well, it's a tactical one. Matti played every single minute (so far). He's played more or less every game. Against Bengaluru, he came off with a little bit of a problem. We look up to players. The players who played tonight did a superb job," he said.

"We haven't lost the game. I think even with 10 men we played better football," he added.

Fowler, however, downplayed his team's finishing woes as he mentioned that his task is to defend his team.

"Every single day it's a different question on the defence and attack. It feels comedic. Some of the questions and answers we have got to give. It's every single game. I have to defend my team for the way they are defending or attacking," Fowler said.

East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder made consecutive saves to keep Chennaiyin away from scoring. Fowler praised his efforts in goal, "I think he's been brilliant. I don't think he was the man of the match tonight. He had a few good saves. He's a goalkeeper who is playing really well."