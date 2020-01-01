CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty urges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help East Bengal play in the ISL

The MLA thanked Mamata Banerjee for her initiative of calling AIFF president Praful Patel in order to facilitate East Bengal's entry into the ISL...

West Bengal Minister of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and CPI(M) leader Dr. Sujan Chakraborty has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help club to play in the (ISL) this season.

Chakraborty, an MLA from Kolkata’s Jadavpur constituency, has written a letter to the Chief Minister which read, “From recent news, I have come to know that you had called All Football Federation (AIFF) president over East Bengal’s participation in the ISL. Despite tough times during the pandemic, you took this initiative and I thank you for that.

“East Bengal club, club and Mohammedan have a rich legacy and they are the pride of Bengal. Out of these three clubs, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are worthy enough to play in the ISL. Mohun Bagan have already merged with and will play in the ISL and you have taken the right initiative to help East Bengal enter the ISL. It is indeed a great pleasure for the sports lovers in the state and I thank you for your initiative.

“The Odisha government has been actively aiding Odisha FC and are helping them to play in the ISL and we hope that the West Bengal government to will also help the clubs from our state and will improve the sports infrastructure of the state.”

East Bengal are yet to get back their sporting rights from their investors Quess Corp, who had already parted ways with the club post May 31.

With the Bengaluru-based investors out of the picture now, the Red and Golds are yet to find an alternative sponsor or investor who can help them to pay the entry fees of the league and enter the cash-rich league.

CPI(M) and TMC who are bitter political rivals in the state are joining hands for East Bengal and it will be interesting to see if the efforts of the state politicians will bear any fruit for the Red and Golds.