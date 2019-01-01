Alejandro Menendez - Fans are the biggest treasure of East Bengal

The Spanish coach came to the defence of striker Manuel Jimenez De La Espada...

After back-to-back draws against and Punjab FC, picked up their first win of the ongoing 2019-20 season against NEROCA on Tuesday.

It was complete domination from the Red and Golds as they thrashed NEROCA 4-1 to register a crucial away win.

“I think we played a good game. We controlled the game in all the sectors. We played in a direct style. We won the challenges and were lethal in their box. We created a lot of chances and scored as well.

“Even the goal which Juan Mera scored when the score was 0-0, it was not given and (still we scored four). I think the players gave their best on the pitch. It was an amazing effort and attitude from everyone. We played like a big team today.”

East Bengal should have taken the lead in the 18th minute when Juan Mera's shot found the back of the net after a deflection off NEROCA's Taryk Sampson. However, the referee surprisingly signalled for a corner instead of awarding a goal to the visitors

On Juan Mera’s ‘ghost goal', the Spanish coach said, “I don’t want to say too much about that because it is a happy day for us. I will prefer talking about the game. I don’t want to speak about that mistake.”

East Bengal’s Marcos Jimenez De La Espada has received a lot of flak from all quarters for his poor workrate. But the experienced striker netted his second goal in three games to silence the critics.

"Marcos is not very fast but he has a special ability that is very good for the I-League. He is very good in duels. He coordinates well with the other attacking players like Jaime (Santos) or Juan Mera. He shields the centre-backs very well and creates space for other attacking players. He is not a player who is spectacular to watch but he is a very good number nine."

The former Castilla coach thanked the fans of the club who were present in numbers for the away fixture in Manipur.

“Fans are the biggest treasure of this club and we all come behind them. They are number one, the spirit and soul of this club and are our main protagonists.”

The Red and Gold brigade will be up against TRAU FC on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium.