East Bengal's draw against Punjab 'felt like a win' to Alejandro Menendez

The Spanish coach was happy that his team could salvage a point from the tough away fixture against Punjab FC…

registered their second consecutive draw of the ongoing 2019-20 season as they held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Ludhiana.

The Red and Golds brigade who were jaded due to a tiring and gruesome journey to the away venue managed to salvage a point thanks to a late equaliser from Spanish winger Juan Mera Gonzalez.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia was pleased by the result and the fight and character his team showed even after so many off-field issues.

After the match, the Spanish coach said, “I am very satisfied with the efforts of my players. I am very proud of the job done by the players. In the first half, the players were a bit tired and in the second half we were better, we got the draw.

“I think in the last moment something happened in the box, handball, we could have got the three points. Despite all the problems we had I am really satisfied as the team showed strong character and personality. We also got big support from the fans. So today's draw felt like a win.”

East Bengal did not play their natural free-flowing passing football and instead concentrated more on playing long balls. When asked why his team played so many long balls, the former Castilla coach said, “The ground was very hard and irregular thus we had to play long balls. It was a very hard game because they committed 21 fouls. So I had to change the game plan to long balls.”