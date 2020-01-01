‘East Africa is proud of you!’ – Twitter reacts as Samatta signs for Aston Villa

The 27-year-old Taifa Stars captain has finally made it to the Premier League after agreeing on a deal to move to Villa Park

The East African region exploded in delight after Tanzanian captain Mbwana Samatta sealed a transfer move from KRC to in the Premier League.

On Tuesday, the struggling club confirmed in a statement published on their official website the 27-year-old has moved to Villa Park on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Samatta becomes the first player from to feature in the Premier League, which also has Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama.

Samatta, who moved to from Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe in 2016, has seven goals in 20 Jupiler League outings so far this term.

He also scored three goals in six group stage games in 2019, including in Genk’s 2-1 defeat by in November.

Samatta captained Genk to the Belgian title last season, top-scoring with 20 goals from 28 appearances while, in the , rattled in nine from 12 appearances.

The striker, who represented Tanzania at the 2019 , began his professional career with Simba SC in his homeland and is the reigning holder of the Ebony Shoe - the prize awarded to the best African player in Belgium.

Article continues below

It is a transfer which has left the East African region celebrating and some have promised to rally behind Aston Villa and help them to avoid being relegated as they are currently lying 18th on 22 points after 23 matches.

Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter.

Hongera sana Mbwana Samatta.

Proud of you my boy.🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿Now at and EPL⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/R8NySGoRId — Mama Mpaka (@trudempaka) January 21, 2020

Harambee Stars striker Mbwana Samatta born in Kakamega, played for Kakamega High School and side AFC has joined Premier League side Aston Villa from Genk. He becomes the second Kenyan to play in EPL after Victor Wanyama. Congrats bro. #MbwanaSamatta pic.twitter.com/VpMctPKZkY — Sir. John (@MKJohn254) January 21, 2020

Straight outta Africa. Straight to my FPL team. 255 champion boy niite Mbwana Samatta. #KaribuSamatta — Mark Jude ™ (@MacJuud) January 21, 2020

Kenyan International foward Mbwana Samatta signs a 4½ yr deal with English side Aston Villa.🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/MiyV5N5rKm — MN. (@_mainanjoki) January 20, 2020

Aston Villa have completed a £10m deal for Genk and Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta. He is the first Tanzanian to play in the Premier League. #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/Innp6szWgC — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 21, 2020

Mbwana Samatta



First Tanzanian to score in the champions league and also Europa league



First Tanzanian to win African champions league



Now Becomes the First Tanzanian to join Premier league club and to play in the premier league



He lead his NT to Afcon after 39 years!

😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/GLLYYtFsMT — محمد عبد العظيم (@Mido3bd) January 20, 2020

🇰🇪🇰🇪 🇰🇪 Mbwana Samatta signs 4 years deal with Aston Villa 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/GZh4roaYs5 — ÎČËBÔŸ™🐼🇰🇪 (@Caleb_Waswa_) January 21, 2020

DEAL IS DONE

Officially Aston Villa Has Signed Tanzanian Striker Ally Mbwana Samatta 🔥

Tanzania Is Proud,Africa Is Proud #KaribuSamatta pic.twitter.com/ZyN19vHtrB — FK Nnko (@FrankMaxNnko) January 21, 2020

Aston Villa have completed a £10m deal for Genk and Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta. He is the first Tanzanian to play in the Premier League.@RadioJamboKenya @GidiOgidi #GidiNaGhostAsubuhi pic.twitter.com/Ub8nVKg9Ik — Jamal (@MuxsiDiin) January 21, 2020

First Tanzanian to play in the premier league, Mbwana Samatta pic.twitter.com/gLQ2CRCInY — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria) January 19, 2020

Congrats Mbwana Samatta to be the first player from Tanzania to play EPL!🙏🇹🇿🙏🇹🇿🙏🇹🇿🙏🇹🇿🙏 pic.twitter.com/S1Obinkty2 — Tanzania Kwanza🙏🇹🇿🙏 (@TanzaniaKwanz15) January 18, 2020

Mbwana samatta is officially a claret,this one is a proper proper player,,east Africa's finest export,,we proud of you mbwana,you deserve it#turf talk#soccer360 pic.twitter.com/rvAcNu8t2z — Turf Talk KE (@turf_ke) January 17, 2020

Dear Tanzanias,

Mbwana samatta is East African and as usual Kenyas ebullient nature cant be repressed in matters to do with football; we're always bubbling over with excitement that's why we hv claimed his nationality as Kenyan!

I hope u understand.

Just nod and say yes!

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4K1Knfac6J — RickyMozzart🇰🇪 (@pinngponng) January 17, 2020

Mbwana Samatta is the first ever Tanzanian player to play in the premier league🟣🇹🇿



He wore the Genk shirt 191 times scoring 76 goals⚽️



Let’s go Mbwana🔥#AVFC — 🦁🦁🦁 (@ast0nvillafc) January 20, 2020

Mbwana Samatta First Tanzanian to Play EPL.....

CONGRATULATION....



Tanzanian let's take this oportunity to advatise Your country.... pic.twitter.com/F2M0xLEltx — Mtanzania Halisi..!!! (@Tanzanian2045) January 17, 2020