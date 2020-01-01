'Each match is like a final' - Lyon's Bertrand Traore talks up Coupe de France clash against PSG

The Burkina Faso forward is anticipating a tough contest when his team lock horns against the Ligue 1 leaders on Wednesday

Bertrand Traore is expecting to show a strong mentality when they face PSG in Coupe de semi-final on Wednesday.

Traore has been a regular fixture in Rudi Garcia's team this season, featuring in 33 games in all competitions with four goals to his name.

Having been listed in Lyon's 23-man team for Wednesday's encounter at the Groupama Stadium, the 24-year-old reiterated his commitment to give his all as Lyon aim for their first Coupe de France title since 2012.

"Each match is like a final. You have to try to win by taking the matches one after the other," Traore said in a press conference.

"You have to have a strong mental attitude, not to get overly excited and stay focused. We have to keep the solidity that we have shown for the last few matches. We can dream of a better future.

"I am a competitor. I want to play as many matches as possible. As it is in football, you have to respect the choices of the coach and stay professional. As a competitor, I want to play as much as possible. I work to give the best of myself when I am on the pitch."

Lyon, currently fifth in the standings, boosted their qualification chances with a 2-0 win over rivals on Sunday.

Traore stressed how the victory, including their 1-0 win over last Wednesday, has lifted the mood in the club.

"The squad is good and the mood is positive. We just won the derby which is the most important match of the season for the city, the club, and the supporters," he continued.

"We won not only the derby, but we played well. The coach has put things into place. We are getting better and better on the pitch. There is regularity in our performances and more solidarity on the pitch.

"This is the key to recording positive results. It’s also a way of surpassing oneself. It’s starting to take hold but you don’t want to put the horse before the cart. We earned two victories against Juventus and against Saint-Etienne, but we must also realize that from now every match is crucial for the end of the season."