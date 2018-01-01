​Dylan Kerr tips Gor Mahia to knock out Lobi Stars of Nigeria in Caf Champions League

Dylan Kerr is confident that Gor Mahia will toss out Lobi Stars of Nigeria from the Caf Champions League.

The Kenyan champions will face Lobi Stars for the first time in history during the first leg clash slated for the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo reached the first round of the competition after eliminating Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw while the Pride of Benue qualified after defeating USM de Loum of Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate.

Kerr, who guided Gor Mahia to the Group stages of Caf Confederation Cup in the past season, believes that his former side has what it takes to make it from the two-legged affair. “I watched them (Lobi Stars) play against their Cameroonian opponents and they are beatable. I fancy Gor Mahia to beat them, they are not that good to scare away K’Ogalo,” Kerr told Goal.com in an interview.

“What Gor Mahia should do is to make sure that they keep a clean sheet and also score two goals, it will work for them in the return leg. Also, the experience of last year should make the players hungrier for success because they can compete with the best when they are up for it.

“We lost to a Caf winner last time out and it was a harrowing atmosphere but we did all that we could. We fell asleep and they scored and then we went on to lose and get eliminated. I have a feeling that this Gor Mahia squad is much prepared and will get a good result if they attack and defend as a team.”

Gor Mahia is taking part in the competition for a second successive season and victory over the Nigerians will send them into the group stage.